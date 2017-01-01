Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 546

Russia has to provide state support to the agribusiness in the medium term – V.Putin

The Government of Russia needs to develop the comprehensive solution to support the production and exports of agricultural production in the medium-term, declared the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

According to him, the country requires comprehensive solutions which will allow to Russian producers to increase the production and export of agricultural products, and provide them with the necessary infrastructure capacities and information. Also, the Government support should become available for agrarians in the medium term.

At the same time, V.Putin called the exports of agricultural products as one of the most prospective directions of Russian foreign trade.

In 2015, the exports of Russian agro-industrial commodities exceeded 16.2 bln USD, and in 2016 the index reached almost 17 bln USD, which exceeds the arms exports from Russia, which totaled 14.5 bln USD only, said the President.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment