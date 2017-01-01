Agrinews

February 16 – deadline to submit a registration form in the Middle East Grain Congress!

APK-Inform Agency continues preparations for the third international conference Middle East Grain Congress, which takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The companies Sea Trade Group and AGA Partners became sponsors of the Congress. The company MYCO Solutions is the innovative sponsor.

To date, about 200 delegates from the leading grain companies from 22 countries confirmed their participation in the congress including the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Singapore, Ukraine, Russia, etc.

We pay your careful attention to the deadline for submitting registration forms in participation in the Middle East Grain Congress is February 16!

To establish new business contacts, please, fill in the application form for participation now!

More detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship, advertising and being a speaker of the conference is provided by the Organizing committee of the conference:

+38 (0562) 32-07-95, +7 (495) 789-44-19 (multichannel)

+38 (0562) 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) – [email protected]

