In March, Russia to export nearly 3 mln tonnes of grains - Rusagrotrans

In March 2017, Russia can export nearly 2.9-3 mln tonnes of grains, which will significantly exceed the results of the same month last year, declared the Deputy Director of strategic marketing and corporate communications department at Rusagrotrans CJSC, Igor Pavensky on February 13.

Several factors influence at the export growth, including possible decreasing of grain prices on the domestic market, increasing of wheat supply, as well as more active shipment rates of the small ports, said the analyst.

In particular, the wheat exports in March will reach 2.2 mln tonnes (in March 2016 - 1.7 mln tonnes).

As for the export results in February, I.Pavensky confirmed the previous estimations of the indicator at the level of 2.3-2.4 mln tonnes, including 1.7-1.8 mln tonnes of wheat.

Generally, during the first 8 months of 2016/17 MY Russia will export nearly 25.3 mln tonnes of grains, as opposed to 26.2 mln tonnes in the same period last season. At the same time, wheat shipments will reduce to 19.5 mln tonnes, against 19.58 mln tonnes.

