Ukraine increased sunflower seed processing rates by 19%
According to APK-Inform analysts, in December 2016 Ukraine processed 1.46 mln tonnes of sunflower seed, an increase of 1% compared with the previous month figure, and up 27% compared with the same month in 2015.
Generally, during the first 4 months of 2016/17 MY Ukraine broke a record in processing volumes of the oilseed - 5.4 mln tonnes (up 19% year-on-year), or nearly 40% of the forecasted index for the whole season (13.6 mln tonnes).
Also, APK-Inform expected that in January 2017 Ukraine will somewhat reduce processing of sunflower seed, but the final figures will be higher compared with the same month last year.
