APK-Inform reduced its estimations of wheat harvest in Kazakhstan

Analysts of APK-Inform Agency reduced their estimations of the general harvest of wheat in Kazakhstan in 2016 by 5% - to 14.99 mln tonnes.

The analysts made such adjustments on the basis of revised results of the harvesting campaign of grains in Kazakhstan, released by the Committee on statistics at the Ministry of National Economy.

Therefore, APK-Inform reduced the forecast of the export potential of Kazakh wheat in the season-2016/17 to 5 mln tonnes, which exceeds the export volumes of 2015/16 MY by 20.4%.

