February 14, 16:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 482

In January, Odessa Commercial Sea Port increased cargo transshipment

In January 2017, the Odessa Commercial Sea Port processed 1.977 mln tonnes of cargoes, an increase of 20.4% compared with the same period last year, reported the press-service of the State Enterprise Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

In particular, in the reporting month the port shipped 890 thsd tonnes of dry bulk cargoes, up 1.5 times compared with January 2016, including 711 thsd tonnes of grains (up 44.8%), 8 thsd tonnes of sugar (down 69.2%), and 133 thsd tonnes of other dry bulk cargoes.

At the same time, the shipment of liquid bulk cargoes fell by 53.2% - to 77 thsd tonnes, including 2 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils (down 75.7%), and 28 thsd tonnes of chemical commodities (down 61.4%).

Also, container flow totaled 33.763 thsd TEU (up 13.4%).

