Agrinews

February 14, 17:15 Source: APK-Inform Views: 554

Russian exports of sunflower oil market broke another record - APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform analysts, during the first 4 months of 2016/17 MY (September-December) Russia exported record volumes of sunflower oil - 704 thsd tonnes oil (including countries of the Customs Union), an increase of 1.5 times compared with the same period last season (458 thsd tonnes).

At the same time, Turkey became the main importer of Russian sunflower oil in the reporting period, and purchased 35% of the product supplies. Also, the list of main buyers included Egypt (14%), Iran (9%), Uzbekistan (6%), China (4%), etc. At the same time, the countries of the Customs Union purchased 12% of the exports of Russian sunflower oil.

Thus, APK-Inform analysts forecasted that in 2016/17 MY the general exports of sunflower oil from Russia will break another record, and reach 1.85 mln tonnes, mainly due to the growth of domestic processing volumes of oilseeds.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment