Russian exports of sunflower oil market broke another record - APK-Inform
According to APK-Inform analysts, during the first 4 months of 2016/17 MY (September-December) Russia exported record volumes of sunflower oil - 704 thsd tonnes oil (including countries of the Customs Union), an increase of 1.5 times compared with the same period last season (458 thsd tonnes).
At the same time, Turkey became the main importer of Russian sunflower oil in the reporting period, and purchased 35% of the product supplies. Also, the list of main buyers included Egypt (14%), Iran (9%), Uzbekistan (6%), China (4%), etc. At the same time, the countries of the Customs Union purchased 12% of the exports of Russian sunflower oil.
Thus, APK-Inform analysts forecasted that in 2016/17 MY the general exports of sunflower oil from Russia will break another record, and reach 1.85 mln tonnes, mainly due to the growth of domestic processing volumes of oilseeds.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: in the second week of February, Krasnodar Krai seaports increased foreign shipments of grains
Yesterday, 17:00
-
Russia has sufficient volumes of high-quality milling grain - Ministry of Agriculture
February 14, 15:00
-
In March, Russia to export nearly 3 mln tonnes of grains - Rusagrotrans
February 14, 10:00
-
Russia: decline in the ruble to lower the potential of grain exports – expert
February 13, 17:20
-
In the first week of February, Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
February 13, 16:30