Ukraine: in 2016, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased - State Statistics Service

In 2016, the foreign trade deficit in goods in Ukraine increased to 2.886 bln USD, against the trade balance surplus at 610.7 mln USD in the previous year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on February 14.

In particular, last year the exports of commodities from Ukraine totaled 36.363 bln USD, down 4% compared with the results in 2015. The import volumes of goods to Ukraine totaled 39.249 bln USD, up 4.6%. The export-import coverage ratio reached 0.93 (in 2015 – 1.02). Ukraine provided foreign trade operations with partners from 226 countries.

In the reporting period, the volume of Ukrainian commodities exports to the EU increased by 3.7% compared with 2015 - to 13.498 bln USD. The imports of EU commodities increased by 11.8% - to 17.138 bln USD.

