Conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use" started in Kiev

On February 15, the international conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use" started working in Kiev, Ukraine. APK-Inform Agency in partnership with Ukrainian Association of producers and processors of soya, and the international association Danube Soya, are the organizers of the conference event.

The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi will make a welcoming speech to all participants and guests at the official opening the conference.

Within frames of the event, more than 200 participants representing over 170 companies, as well as industry and scientific organizations, from 6 countries will discuss the issues of efficient production of traditional and GM soybeans, and possible options for its further usage.

The conference agenda is split into two blocks - "Plant growing industry" and "Livestock agriculture", which will focus on the issues of sustainable use of soybeans, oilseed selling for processing in Ukraine or abroad, quality requirements, possible partnership programs from oilseed processors and traders, etc.

