Agrinews

Yesterday, 14:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 245

Ukraine continues growing the export volumes of soybeans and its by-products – expert

In the period of 2003-2016, Ukraine demonstrated significant growth in the exports of soybeans and its by-products from the country, declared the President of the Ukrainian association of soybean producers and processors, Victor Tymchenko on February 15 during his report at the international conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use".

Thus, in the reporting period the export volumes of Ukrainian soybeans increased in 64 times - from 42.4 thsd tonnes in 2003, to 2.736 mln tonnes in 2016. Soybean oil supplies increased in 38 times - from 3.9 thsd tonnes, to 152.6 thsd tonnes.

But the exports of soybean meal reached the most impressive growth. In 2003, Ukraine supplied 0.17 thsd tonnes of the product only on the global market, but last year the index reached 334.7 thsd tonnes, added V.Tymchenko.

Also, the sales geography of Ukrainian soybean products significantly expanded. If in 2003 Ukraine exported soybeans to 11 countries, soybean oil – to 3 countries, and soybean meal - to 1 country only, then in 2016 the reporting figures increased to 37, 25 and 26 countries, respectively.

You can become acquainted with the most important events of the conference from the news line at our web-site.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment