Agrinews

Yesterday, 15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 170

In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to increase wheat flour production - APK-Inform

According to APK-Inform analysts, in 2016/17 MY the production of wheat flour in Kazakhstan will reach...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of AWR
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.

Topic articles