In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to increase wheat flour production - APK-Inform
According to APK-Inform analysts, in 2016/17 MY the production of wheat flour in Kazakhstan will reach...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of AWR
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
Please login to see it.
-
APK-Inform reduced its estimations of wheat harvest in Kazakhstan
February 14, 12:15
-
Kazakhstan to become the leading global exporter of lentils
February 9, 15:30
-
Kazakhstan to reduce the planted areas under grains by over 2 mln ha
February 9, 13:50
-
In 2017, Kazakhstan to increase agricultural production
February 7, 14:35
-
In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to export 9 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
February 7, 11:45
-
Kazakhstan to increase soybean exports to China
February 3, 13:05