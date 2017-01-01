Russia: in the second week of February, Krasnodar Krai seaports increased foreign shipments of grains
In the period of February 7-13, 2017, the sea ports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 16 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 331 thsd tonnes, including over 308 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on February 15.
In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 9 countries, including Turkey, Egypt, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, India, Lebanon and Italy.
Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date, the sea ports continue loading wheat, corn, and barley on vessels, at the volume of over 237 thsd tonnes. The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Sudan.
