Yesterday, 11:00

Ukraine: in January, agricultural commodities production decreased - State Statistics Service

In January 2017, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in Ukraine decreased by 2.4% compared with the same month in 2016, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, agricultural enterprises lowered the production indices by 2.9%, and households of the population – down 1.8%.

As a reminder, in 2016 the growth of agricultural production totaled more than 6%.

