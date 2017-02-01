Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 198

Russia: as of February 1, grain stocks totaled over 35 mln tonnes – Rosstat

As of February 1, 2017, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural, harvesting and processing organizations of the Russian Federation totaled 35.247 mln tonnes, an increase of 3.587 mln tonnes (or up 11.3%) compared with the index on the same date in 2016, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on February 17.

At the same time, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural organizations grew by 13.1%, or 2.33 mln tonnes, compared with February 1, 2016 – to 20.15 mln tonnes. The harvesting and processing organizations increased the rate by 9.1%, or 1.26 mln tonnes - to 15.1 mln tonnes.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the carry-over stocks in the harvesting and processing organizations — 10.94 mln tonnes, up 15.6% compared with the same period last year, including 7.67 mln tonnes of milling wheat (up 7.6%).

Rye stocks totaled 505 thsd tonnes, up 10.2% compared with the indicator as of February 1, 2016, including 456 thsd tonnes of milling rye (up 9.3%).

Also, barley stocks increased to 1.55 mln tonnes (up 10.5%), buckwheat - 90 thsd tonnes (up 64.9%), and millet – 33 thsd tonnes (up 2.7 times).

At the same time, corn stocks reduced to the level of 1.61 mln tonnes (down 22.5%), oats - 136 thsd tonnes (down 8.2%), and rice - 128 thsd tonnes (down 7.4%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment