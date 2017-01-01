Agrinews

In January 2017, Russia decreased wheat flour production – Rosstat

In January 2017, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil and its fractions in Russia totaled 410 thsd tonnes, an increase of 18.9% compared with the same month in 2016, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on February 18.

At the same time, the production of wheat and wheat-rye flour decreased by 1%, to 601 thsd tonnes.

