Kazakhstan: as of February 1, grain stocks totaled over 13 mln tonnes

As of February 1, 2017, the registered carry-over stocks of grains and pulses in Kazakhstan totaled 13.119 mln tonnes (down 1.7 mln tonnes compared with the previous month figures), reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on February 16. In particular, peasant and farming households stored 2.88 mln tonnes of grains.

Wheat formed the major share of the general grain stocks – nearly 10.74 mln tonnes, including 8.73 mln tonnes of milling wheat, 596.14 thsd tonnes of feed wheat, and 1.42 mln tonnes of wheat for seeds.

Also, corn stocks totaled 127.12 thsd tonnes, rice – 239.84 thsd tonnes, barley – 1.42 mln tonnes, rye – 28.55 thsd tonnes, oats – 200.73 thsd tonnes, buckwheat – 51.18 thsd tonnes, millet – 34.76 thsd tonnes, and mixture of spiked grain crops – 117 thsd tonnes.

