In January 2017, Russia significantly reduced the imports of palm oil
According to the official statistics figures, in January 2017 Russia imported 34.6 thsd tonnes of palm oil, a decrease of 3 times compared with the previous month figures (107 thsd tonnes), and down 2 times compared with January 2016 (65 thsd tonnes), which became the minimum monthly indicator for three recent seasons.
It should be noted that in January 2017 all major countries-suppliers of the product reduced their exports to Russia. In particular, Indonesia significantly reduced the shipment volumes - 22.6 thsd tonnes, against 85.7 thsd tonnes in the previous month, the Netherlands - 4.7 thsd tonnes, against 8 thsd tonnes, and Malaysia - 5.8 thsd tonnes, against 10.9 thsd tonnes.
As a reminder, in 2016 Russia broke a record in the imports of oil palm - 847.6 thsd tonnes, up 12% year over year.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: in January 2017, NCSP Group increased grain shipment for exports
11:00
-
Rusagrotrans decreased its forecast of Russian grain exports in February-March
Yesterday, 16:45
-
In the second week of February, Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 14:20
-
In January 2017, Russia decreased wheat flour production – Rosstat
Yesterday, 10:10
-
Russia: as of February 1, grain stocks totaled over 35 mln tonnes – Rosstat
February 17, 16:50
-
In January, Russia significantly reduced the export volumes of peas
February 17, 14:00