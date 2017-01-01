Agrinews

In January 2017, Russia significantly reduced the imports of palm oil

According to the official statistics figures, in January 2017 Russia imported 34.6 thsd tonnes of palm oil, a decrease of 3 times compared with the previous month figures (107 thsd tonnes), and down 2 times compared with January 2016 (65 thsd tonnes), which became the minimum monthly indicator for three recent seasons.

It should be noted that in January 2017 all major countries-suppliers of the product reduced their exports to Russia. In particular, Indonesia significantly reduced the shipment volumes - 22.6 thsd tonnes, against 85.7 thsd tonnes in the previous month, the Netherlands - 4.7 thsd tonnes, against 8 thsd tonnes, and Malaysia - 5.8 thsd tonnes, against 10.9 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, in 2016 Russia broke a record in the imports of oil palm - 847.6 thsd tonnes, up 12% year over year.

