Agrinews

11:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 28

Russia: in January 2017, NCSP Group increased grain shipment for exports

In January 2017, the grain shipment volumes for exports by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 828 thsd tonnes, an increase of 73.5% compared with the same month last year (477 thsd tonnes), declared the press-service of the company on February 21.

Rather good export situation and record harvest volumes of Russian wheat in 2016 formed such high growth rates of wheat supplies in the reporting month, informed NCSP Group.

Also, in January the shipment volumes of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) lowered by 7.6% - to 108 thsd tonnes, and vegetable oils – up 94%, to 35 thsd tonnes.

The Group operates two of the largest Russian ports – Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment