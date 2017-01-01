Russia: in January 2017, NCSP Group increased grain shipment for exports
In January 2017, the grain shipment volumes for exports by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 828 thsd tonnes, an increase of 73.5% compared with the same month last year (477 thsd tonnes), declared the press-service of the company on February 21.
Rather good export situation and record harvest volumes of Russian wheat in 2016 formed such high growth rates of wheat supplies in the reporting month, informed NCSP Group.
Also, in January the shipment volumes of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) lowered by 7.6% - to 108 thsd tonnes, and vegetable oils – up 94%, to 35 thsd tonnes.
The Group operates two of the largest Russian ports – Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January 2017, Russia significantly reduced the imports of palm oil
10:00
-
Rusagrotrans decreased its forecast of Russian grain exports in February-March
Yesterday, 16:45
-
In the second week of February, Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 14:20
-
In January 2017, Russia decreased wheat flour production – Rosstat
Yesterday, 10:10
-
Russia: as of February 1, grain stocks totaled over 35 mln tonnes – Rosstat
February 17, 16:50
-
In January, Russia significantly reduced the export volumes of peas
February 17, 14:00