Ukraine: in 2016, Nika-Tera transshipped over 2.4 mln tonnes of grains
In 2016, the sea terminal Nika-Tera (Sea Special Port Nika-Tera LLC, Mykolaiv, part of Group DF) shipped 2.43 mln tonnes of grain cargoes, which formed 60.4% of the general cargo turnover (4.002 mln tonnes), declared the press-service of the company. Also, the terminal shipped 0.31 mln tonnes of mineral fertilizers (7.76%) and 1.27 mln tonnes of bulk cargoes (31.62%).
In particular, Nika-Tera transshipped 3.61 mln tonnes of export cargoes (up 12% compared with 2015 figures), 78 thsd tonnes of import cargoes (up 57%), and 0.27 mln tonnes of transit cargoes (up 64%).
According to the Chairman of Nika-Tera specialized sea port, Oleksandr Gaidu, the company managed to overcome the crisis caused by the loss of transit traffic and such traditional goods, as coal and mineral fertilizers. Nika-Tera completely kept the whole volume of cargo turnover in comparison with the pre-crisis period, and even reached the higher level, and started shipping new types of cargoes.
