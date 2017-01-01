Agrinews

Russia has sufficient volumes of high-quality flour for bread production – Ministry of Agriculture

Russia has sufficient volumes of high-quality wheat to completely ensure the domestic needs of the bread-baking industry, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov.

As a reminder, in 2016 Russia produced a record harvest of wheat during 6 recent years. At the same time, the share of 3- and 4-grade wheat totaled 71% from the general production of the grain, or 52 mln tonnes. Also, J.Khatuov noted that to date, the share of 3-grade wheat in the general exports of Russian grain totals 20% only.

Taking into account that since the beginning of the season Russia exported nearly 4 mln tonnes of 3-grade wheat, to date the country still has sufficient stocks of the grain for production of high-quality flour, said the First Deputy Minister. In addition, in 2016 flour millers used 10 mln tonnes of wheat, including nearly 7 mln tonnes of 3-grade wheat.

Last year, Russia produced more than 16 mln tonnes of 3-grade wheat. Therefore, the country has all required volumes of the grain for domestic consumption and exports, said J.Khatuov.

