Agrinews

10:55 Source: APK-Inform Views: 77

In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine reduced wheat supplies on the traditional sales markets

According to APK-Inform figures, in the current season Ukraine reduced wheat exports towards such key sales markets, as Egypt, Thailand and Spain. The high rates of global wheat production in 2016 caused development of the reporting situation, which also led to lowering of prices on the global markets to the minimum level for 10-15 recent years, the growth of competition rates on foreign markets, and significant reduction of importers demand.

So, in the first half of the current season Ukraine 1.4 mln tonnes of wheat to Thailand, against 1.6 mln tonnes in the same period of 2015/16 MY, and 276 thsd tonnes - to Spain, against 827 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the volumes of wheat exports to Egypt reduced to 1.06 mln tonnes, as opposed to 1.3 mln tonnes, due to periodic introduction and cancellation of the country's requirements for the zero content of ergot in imported wheat, as well as increased competition rates from Russia.

You can receive more detailed information about the main trends and prospects of Ukrainian wheat market from the topic "Ukrainian export market of wheat in the first half of 2016/17 MY" in the web-site segment Exclusive/Topic.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment