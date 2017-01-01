Agrinews

In January 2017, Russia increased agricultural production - Rosstat

In January 2017, the volume of agricultural commodities production in Russia totaled 171.5 bln RUR in current prices, an increase of 0.6% compared with the same period last year, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on February 22.

Also, the department stressed that the reporting estimations are preliminary only.

