In January 2017, Ukraine significantly increased the exports of flaxseed
According to the official statistics figures, in January 2017 Ukraine exported 12.3 thsd tonnes of flaxseed, an increase of 55% compared with December 2016 (8 thsd tonnes), and up 3.8 times compared with the volumes in January 2016 (3.3 thsd tonnes). The reporting export volumes reached the highest monthly index during 10 recent seasons.
In January 2017, all major countries-importers marked increased their purchases of the Ukrainian oilseed. At the same time, Turkey showed the most significant growth rates (2.9 thsd tonnes, against 88 tonnes in the previous month, and 42 tonnes in January 2016), which moved the country to the 2nd position in the rating of top importers. Traditionally, Vietnam (6.1 thsd tonnes, 5.3 thsd tonnes, and 2.2 thsd tonnes, respectively) remained at the first position.
Generally, during 5 months of the season-2016/17 (September-January) Ukraine exported 33.8 thsd tonnes of flaxseed, up 50% compared with the same period of 2015/16 MY (22.6 thsd tonnes).
