February 22

Ukraine has to establish modern technologies in the agro-industrial complex – O.Trofimtseva

Ukrainian agrarians has to establish modern technologies throughout the whole production chain - from the original producer to final consumer, declared the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for European Integration, Olga Trofimtseva on February 22.

Development of sales markets and promotion of the exports of Ukrainian agricultural products remain one of the main directions of work for the Ministry. The export direction of Ukrainian agricultural sector is determinative in both the short and long term, O.Trofimtseva noted.

According to the Deputy Minister, it is necessary to work on enlargement of the production volumes of processed products with added value in the foreign trade structure. Therefore, establishment of new technologies in primary processing and storage industries is one of the most necessary tools.

