Ukraine is one of the major drivers of the global grain market – FCStone
Ukraine continues playing one of the major roles on the global grain market, because the increasing production volumes and qualitative parameters of the exported goods give significant advantage to Ukrainian traders. At the same time, the USA and EU countries already started losing their positions due to more competitive prices for Ukrainian products, and fairly attractive freight rates, declared the Vice-President at INTL FCStone, Matt Ammermann to APK-Inform journalists.
In such case, the UAH devaluation processes have both negative and positive impact at the country`s economy. Thus, the weak hryvnia and opportunities to sell grains at attractive prices make Ukrainian agricultural producers to expand crop planted areas. In turn, Ukrainian exporters start reducing export prices for grains on FOB terms. As a result, Ukrainian corn becomes the most competitive and attractive crop on the global market, said the expert.
