In January, Ukraine increased the production of sunflower oil - State Statistics Service

In January 2017, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 476 thsd tonnes, an increase of 50.9% compared with the same month last year, and down 14.5% compared with the result of December 2016, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In the reporting period, the production of margarines and edible fats totaled 17 thsd tonnes, up 28.4% compared with January 2016, and down 15.9% compared with December 2016.

