In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine increased the exports of organic grains

According to the official statistics figures, during the first seven months of the current MY Ukraine exported 34.8 thsd tonnes of organic wheat, an increase of 24% and 15% compared with the same period of 2015/16 MY and 2014/15 MY (28.1 thsd tonnes and 30.2 thsd tonnes, respectively).

Also, in July-January of 2016/17 MY the exports of organic barley from Ukraine totaled nearly 2 thsd tonnes, up 2.5 and 3.1 times compared with the first seven months of 2015/16 MY and 2014/15 MY (814 tonnes and 645 tonnes, respectively).

In the current season, the EU countries became the main buyers of organic grains from Ukraine - 88% of wheat supplies, and 98% of barley supplies.

