In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine increased the exports of organic grains
According to the official statistics figures, during the first seven months of the current MY Ukraine exported 34.8 thsd tonnes of organic wheat, an increase of 24% and 15% compared with the same period of 2015/16 MY and 2014/15 MY (28.1 thsd tonnes and 30.2 thsd tonnes, respectively).
Also, in July-January of 2016/17 MY the exports of organic barley from Ukraine totaled nearly 2 thsd tonnes, up 2.5 and 3.1 times compared with the first seven months of 2015/16 MY and 2014/15 MY (814 tonnes and 645 tonnes, respectively).
In the current season, the EU countries became the main buyers of organic grains from Ukraine - 88% of wheat supplies, and 98% of barley supplies.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January, Ukraine increased the production of sunflower oil - State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 15:25
-
Lower House of the Dutch parliament supported the EU-Ukraine AA
Yesterday, 13:30
-
Ukraine is one of the major drivers of the global grain market – FCStone
Yesterday, 11:10
-
Ukraine has to establish modern technologies in the agro-industrial complex – O.Trofimtseva
Yesterday, 10:10
-
Ukraine exported over 29 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
February 23, 13:40
-
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, Ukraine exported record volumes of high-oleic sunflower oil
February 23, 12:30
-
In 2016, Ukrainian exports to the EU increased by 3.7% - EU Delegation
February 23, 11:20