Middle East Grain Congress started working in Dubai

On February 25, the third international conference Middle East Grain Congress started in Dubai (the United Arab Emirates). APK-Inform Agency became the organizer of the conference event.

Within frames of the Congress, more than 160 participants from nearly 140 companies and organizations of 24 countries will discuss all current tendencies on the global grain market, and its prospects for a new season. In addition, the global trade in grains and pulses, and quality issues will be among the key topics of the conference.

At the same time, the organizers will pay special attention to grain markets of the Black Sea region as the major supplier of grains to the global market, and MENA region (the Middle East and North Africa), which still develops as the center of global grain trading.

You can become acquainted with more detailed information about the key points of the Middle East Grain Congress from the main web-page of the conference.

