In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine significantly increased the exports of brewing barley
According to the official statistics data, during 7 recent months of the season-2016/17 (July-January) Ukraine exported 51.5 thsd tonnes of brewing barley, which exceeded the figures of the whole two previous seasons in 8 and 13 times (6.5 thsd tonnes and 4 thsd tonnes, respectively).
In the current MY, Belarus (41%) and the EU (58%) became the main foreign buyers of the reporting grain from Ukraine.
