By 2025, Ukraine to cover 7.7% of the global exports of wheat - expert

By 2025, the share of Ukraine in the general global exports of wheat will reach 7.7%, declared the Director at Daniel Trading SA, Olena Neroba on February 25 during her speech at the conference Middle East Grain Congress in Dubai.

According to the expert, the EU and Asian countries will the key sales markets for Ukrainian wheat. In addition, the Middle East and North African markets will remain quite attractive for the reporting grain market. In terms of grain exports to the EU and MENA regions, Ukraine receive favors of its geographic location which allows quick delivering of products, and offering the better freight rates in comparison with the supply of grain from the USA or South American countries, explained O.Neroba.

In particular, the cost of grain shipping to the Middle East from Ukraine totals nearly 17-25 USD/t, while the same supplies from the USA - 32-33 USD/t, and towards China - 26-27 USD/t, against 28-29 USD/t of grain supplies from Argentina.

