Agrinews

12:25 Source: APK-Inform Views: 100

Ukraine: agrarians began spring field work

Ukrainian agrarians started the spring field works, due to favorable weather conditions. As of February 27, ten oblasts of Ukraine started additional fertilizing of winter grains, and already realized such works throughout 579 thsd ha, or 8% of the forecast. In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter rapeseed throughout 96 thsd ha (11% of the forecast), declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, agrarians provided such works throughout the large-scale areas in Odessa oblast - 241 thsd ha (32% of the forecast), Mykolaiv oblast - 111 thsd ha (19%), Kherson oblast - 103 thsd ha (19%), and Zaporizhia oblast - 69 thsd ha (10%).

According to the announcement, as of the reporting date sprouts of winter grains in Ukraine appeared throughout the areas of 6.8 mln ha, or 95% of the planted areas. 81% of the sprouted areas were in good and satisfactory condition (5.5 mln ha), and 19% - in poor and thinned condition (1.3 mln ha).

Also, the sprouts of winter rapeseed appeared throughout 860 thsd ha (96%), including 689 thsd ha in good and satisfactory condition (81%), and 170 thsd ha in weak and thinned condition (19.8%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment