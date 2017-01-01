Agrinews

Russian agrarians started additional fertilizing of winter grains

Agrarians of some regions of the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts of the Russian Federation started field works for early spring fertilizing of winter crops, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia.

As of February 22, agrarians provided additional fertilizing works throughout 242.2 thsd ha from the planted areas of 17.4 mln ha, or 1.4% of the areas. At the same time, on the same date in 2016 the index reached 224.1 thsd ha.

In particular, Krasnodar Krai provided fertilizing works throughout 95.2 thsd ha, Rostov oblast - 101 thsd ha, and Stavropol Krai - 46 thsd ha.

