Ukraine to plant early grain crops throughout 2.4 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Southern regions of Ukraine plan to start planting early spring grains in the nearest days, depending on weather conditions. Generally, the country will plant spring grains throughout the areas of 7.2 mln ha, including early grains - 2.4 mln ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on February 27.

According to preliminary figures, the general planted areas for the harvest-2017 will total nearly 26.8 mln ha (which corresponds to the index of 2016).

In particular, grain planted areas will total 14.4 mln ha (54% of the general areas). Such figures correspond to the optimum level in the crop rotation structure.

It is noted that wheat will cover the largest share in the structure of crop planted areas - 23.6%, sunflower seed - 20%, corn for grain - 16.4%, barley - 9.7%, and soybeans - 7.2%.

Depending on the conditions of crops after overwintering, the structure of grain areas for the harvest-2017 will face some changes for optimizing the areas of spring grains, in particular corn and some later crops, added the Ministry.

