In 2016/17 MY, Russia to export nearly 37 mln tonnes of grains – A.Tkachev
In 2016/17 MY, Russia will export nearly 37 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on February 27.
According to him, strengthening of ruble threatens to the exports. Therefore, the Ministry reduced the forecast of grain export volumes from 40 mln tonnes announced in the beginning of the year, to 37 mln tonnes. It is the most realistic figure.
As for the harvest-2017, A.Tkachev estimated the indicator at 100-115 mln tonnes. To date, the weather conditions are rather favorable, and the required level of snow covering in the winter allowed to crops to pass all frosts.
