Source: APK-Inform

In 2016, Russia exported over 33 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat

In 2016, Russia increased cereal crops export volumes by 10.4% compared with the same figures in 2015 - to 33.88 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on February 27.

According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies – 25.327 mln tonnes, up 19.3% compared with the previous year. Also, the exports of Russian corn grew by 43.9%, to 5.324 mln tonnes, rice – up 27.3%, to 229 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed – up 3 times, to 187 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, in 2016 there was observed some decline of barley exports - down 45.1%, to 2.863 mln tonnes. Also, the foreign supplies of wheat and wheat-rye flour decreased by 10.6% - to 237 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period Russia decreased the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 0.4% compared with 2015 - to 885 thsd tonnes.

