Source: APK-Inform

Russia: in the fourth week of February, Krasnodar Krai seaports decreased foreign shipments of grains

In the period of February 21-27, 2017, the sea ports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 17 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the volume of more than 325 thsd tonnes, including over 219 thsd tonnes of wheat, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on February 28.

In the reporting period, the region supplied grain commodities to 6 countries, including Italy, Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt, Vietnam and Lebanon.

Also, Rosselkhoznadzor specified that to date the sea ports continue loading wheat, corn, barley, sunflower seed, wheat bran, rice flour, and sunflower meal on vessels, at the volume of over 467 thsd tonnes. The cargoes are scheduled to deliver to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Syria, Senegal, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Libya, Turkey, Italy, and Sudan.

