Russia has a surplus of 3-grade wheat – A.Tkachev
To date, there is a surplus of 3-grade wheat stocks on the Russian market, even in terms of its active exports, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on February 27.
According to him, the share of 3-grade wheat in the general export structure of wheat totals nearly 20%. 4-grade wheat forms the major export volumes of grain, and its share reaches 75%.
A.Tkachev noted that Russia completely covers its domestic needs for high-quality wheat. The share of milling wheat of 3- and 4-grades in the harvest-2016 formed more than 70%. In absolute figures, it is 52 mln tonnes (3-grade wheat - 16 mln tonnes, 4-grade wheat - 36 mln tonnes). It is a record in the production volumes of wheat for 6 recent years.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture to update the minimum purchasing prices for grain interventions
15:50
-
Russia: in the fourth week of February, Krasnodar Krai seaports decreased foreign shipments of grains
11:30
-
In 2016, Russia exported over 33 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat
10:20
-
In the third week of February, Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 17:30
-
In 2016/17 MY, Russia to export nearly 37 mln tonnes of grains – A.Tkachev
Yesterday, 17:10
-
Russian agrarians started additional fertilizing of winter grains
Yesterday, 13:05