Source: APK-Inform

Azerbaijan increased the exports of agricultural products

In January 2017, Azerbaijan exported agricultural products at the sum of 33.54 mln USD, an increase of 75% compared with the same period of the previous year, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan on February 28.

According to the announcement, fruits and vegetables traditionally formed the major share of agricultural product exports from the country.

Also, in January Azerbaijan exported 4.76 thsd tonnes of cottonseed at 6.82 mln USD, up 3.7 times compared with January 2016.

As a reminder, in 2016 Azerbaijan exported agro-industrial products at the sum of 426.11 mln USD, up 20.7% compared with the previous year.

