Russia: Ministry of Agriculture to update the minimum purchasing prices for grain interventions

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russian plans to review the threshold levels of minimum prices in terms of resumption of purchasing interventions for grains of the harvest-2016, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Tkachev.

Also, he specified that the officials will take a decision to resume grain purchasing interventions after analysis of the situation developing on the domestic market, as well as grain prices of the global market, RUR/USD exchange rates, and grain stocks level.

