Agrinews

16:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 77

Ukraine: in January, Nika-Tera transshipped over 200 thsd tonnes of grains

In January 2017, the sea terminal Nika-Tera (Sea Special Port Nika-Tera LLC, Mykolaiv, part of Group DF) shipped 203.4 thsd tonnes of grain cargoes, which formed 61.53% of the general cargo turnover (330.5 thsd tonnes), declared the press-service of the company on February 20. Also, the terminal shipped 28.9 thsd tonnes of mineral fertilizers (8.74%) and 98.3 thsd tonnes of bulk cargoes (29.73%).

In particular, Nika-Tera transshipped 295.5 thsd tonnes of export cargoes (up 90% compared with January 2016), and 35 thsd tonnes of transit cargoes (up 221%). In the reporting month, the terminal processed 19 dry bulk carriers.

According to the Chairman of Nika-Tera specialized sea port, Oleksandr Gaidu, in the beginning of 2017 the company managed to significantly increase the turnover of goods in comparison with January 2016. Capture of new customers, improving the technologies for bulk cargoes transshipment in the winter, launching of the second loading machine NEUERO, as well as realization of many other projects for increasing of the terminal carrying capacities, allowed achieving the growth of cargo transshipment.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment