Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine may increase the supplies of agricultural products on the Indian market - Indian Ambassador

Ukraine has a significant potential to increase the exports of agricultural products to India, declared the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of India to Ukraine, Manoj Kumar Bharti.

According to him, every year India consumes 19 mln tonnes of pulses, but produces 9 mln tonnes only. Canada has opportunities to supply such large-scale volumes of pulses to the country, so why not Ukraine? The agricultural potential of India and Ukraine is quite similar, and Ukraine is much closer than Canada.

The Ambassador stressed that in 2016 the trade turnover between Ukraine and India totaled 2.1 bln USD, including 1.75 bln USD of Ukrainian goods supplying. Therefore, Ukraine received the trade balance surplus at nearly 1.5 bln USD.

