In 2017, Ukraine to continue stabilizing its agricultural production – expert
In 2017, the general production volumes of agricultural goods in Ukraine will total 253.6 bln UAH (down 0.2% compared with the index of 2016), which indicates the further developing of the trend of stabilizing of agricultural production, declared the Head of the department of production management and land relations at the National Scientific Center "Institute of agrarian economy", Academician of NAAS, Viktor Mesel-Veselyak on February 23.
According to him, the production of plant growing goods will total 184.9 bln UAH, which will not exceed the last year figures. In particular, the harvest of grains and pulses will reach 64.99 mln tonnes, against 65.95 mln tonnes last year (down 1.5%).
In addition, the Institute of agrarian economy forecasted some reduction of livestock production to 68.8 bln UAH (down 0.6%).
