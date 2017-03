Agrinews

In 2016, Uzbekistan harvested more than 8 mln tonnes of grains

In 2016, Uzbekistan harvested 8.26 mln tonnes of grains, an increase of 1.1% compared with the production volumes in 2015, declared the State Сommittee of Republic Uzbekistan on statistics.

In particular, the harvest volumes of wheat reduced to 6.94 mln tonnes (down 0.4%).

Also, the planted areas under grain crops increased by 1% - to 1.69 mln ha.

