In 2016/17 MY, Ukraine increased wheat supplies to Asia - APK-Inform

In the current season, Ukraine demonstrated rather record rates of wheat supplying on foreign markets. During the period of July-January of 2016/17 MY, the exports of Ukrainian wheat reached 12.7 mln tonnes, an increase of 16% compared with the same period of the previous season (11 mln tonnes). At the same time, Ukraine showed a significant increase of grain exports in the Asian direction. In the reporting period of the current season, Ukraine supplied nearly 66% of all export consignments of wheat to Asia, as opposed to 47% in the same period last season. In particular, the share of South Asia covered 30% of the Ukrainian wheat exports, South-East Asia - 28% of the consignments, and East Asian countries - 9% of the consignments.

In the current season, India became the main sales market for Ukrainian wheat in the Asian region. In July-January, the country received 20% of all supplied volumes of the grain, or 2.6 mln tonnes. In terms of the forecasted import volumes of wheat to India at the level of 3.7 mln tonnes in 2016/17 MY, Ukrainian wheat already covered more than 70% of the reporting volumes. At the same time, the market is quite tough, as the local government has rather hard-line policy for supporting of the domestic production. Therefore, zeroing of the import duties became a transitional measure in terms of a difficult situation with the harvest volumes and domestic prices in India, and in the future the market may even lose its attractiveness for supplies from Ukraine.

As for other key importers, it is worth noting that in the current season the exports to Thailand reduced by 16% (or down 280 thsd tonnes), and to Egypt – down 17% (or down 236 thsd tonnes). At the same time, the exports to Indonesia increased by 33% (331 thsd tonnes), and to Bangladesh – up 63% (463 thsd tonnes).

