Agrinews

14:45 Source: APK-Inform Views: 151

Ukraine exported over 29 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of March 1, 2017, Ukraine exported 29.43 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, referring to the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.

In particular, wheat exports totaled 13.6 mln tonnes, barley – nearly 4.7 mln tonnes, and corn – 11.1 mln tonnes. Also, flour export volumes reached 242.8 thsd tonnes, including 241.9 thsd tonnes of wheat flour.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment