Ukraine: in 2016, IMC increased the production of grains and oilseeds

In 2016, the agricultural holding Industrial Milk Company (IMC) harvested 717 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds, an increase of 12% compared with 2015, reported the press-service of the company.

According to the announcement, improvement of cultivation technologies, along with favorable weather conditions, led to significant growth of the production volumes of almost all types of crops. For example, last year the average yield of corn reached 9.1 t/ha (up 24%), soybeans – 3.4 t/ha (up 31%), and sunflower seed – 3.2 t/ha (up 12%). At the same time, the yield of wheat decreased by 5% - to 4.8 t/ha.

Also, in 2016 the company`s sales in the plant growing segment decreased totaled 691 thsd tonnes, down 9% compared with 2015. At the same time, the sales volumes of corn totaled 502 thsd tonnes, down 17%. The sales volumes declined due to low carry-over stocks of corn in the beginning of 2016. At the same time, IMC exported 80% of the sales volumes in the plant growing segment (nearly 556 thsd tonnes).

In addition, milk production at the IMC`s dairy farms totaled 15 thsd tonnes, down 22% compared with 2015.

