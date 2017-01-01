Agrinews

Moldova: in 2016, Giurgiulesti International Free Port increased cargo transshipment

In 2016, the Giurgiulesti International Free Port (GIFP) transshipped over 876.27 thsd tonnes of cargoes, an increase of 4% compared with 2015, reported the press-service of the port.

In particular, the transshipment volumes of bulk cargoes through the GIFP increased by 3%, and totaled 757.97 thsd tonnes. Also, the transshipment in sea containers grew by 10%, and totaled 118.3 thsd tonnes.

It is noted that the exports of Moldovan grains, oilseeds and vegetable oils formed nearly 57% of the bulk cargo transshipments volumes. The cargoes were primarily delivered by maritime vessels from Giurgiulesti to the European Union countries located in the Mediterranean region.

According to the announcement, in 2016 the general number of sea containers transshipped through the port and delivered to/collected from the Port of Constanta by Danube Logistics SRL increased by 3%, to 8`200 containers. While the number of import containers decreased due to the challenging economic environment, the number of sea containers used for the exports of Moldovan grains, wine, spirits, vegetable oils and other goods, increased by 25%.

The main destinations of these export containers shipped from Giurgiulesti were Malaysia (32%), Myanmar (22%), Indonesia (13%), the USA (5%) and China (4%).

