Agrinews

10:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 82

Russia to fail to break new records in grain exports for the remaining months of 2016/17 MY – expert

In July-February period of 2016/17 MY, Russia will export nearly 25 mln tonnes of grains, declared the Deputy Director of strategic marketing and corporate communications department at Rusagrotrans CJSC, Igor Pavensky to APK-Inform journalists.

Thus, the delay in the last season schedule will increase again, despite some growth in January, which demonstrated the highest export rates since January 2010 (2.39 mln tonnes). At the same time, in July-February of 2015/16 MY Russia exported 26.18 mln tonnes of grains. Also, the exports of wheat will reduce, and total nearly 19.24 mln tonnes, against 19.58 mln tonnes in July-February of 2015/16 MY, the expert said.

According to I.Pavensky, only in two months of the current agricultural year grain exports from Russia exceeded the last season figures.

It was November 2016, when Russia faced some decline in the ruble, and January 2017, when traders shipped the grain cargoes, planned for exports in December, but not shipped due to the stormy weather. So, in the period of December-April last season the weakening rouble significantly supported the export trading, but to date the situation is reversed, and Russia will fail to break new records in grain exports for the remaining months of 2016/17 MY, said the analyst.

You can read the interview with Igor Pavensky in the weekly issue Agrimarket Weekly #9 dd. March 6, 2017.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment