Agrinews

12:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 73

In 2017, Russia to harvest nearly 112 mln tonnes of grains - expert

The general grain harvest in Russia will total nearly 112 mln tonnes, declared the General Director at LLC ProZerno, Vladimir Petrychenko on March 2.

According to him, ProZerno has a more optimistic forecast compared with the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia. The harvest volumes will vary within 110-115 mln tonnes, a decrease of 5-6% to the level of 2016. In particular, wheat will form nearly 66-67 mln tonnes of the harvest.

Also, V.Petrychenko added that in 2017 the country should expect for a new record harvest of corn.

According to him, the current harvest volumes of corn total nearly 14 mln tonnes, against 13.8 mln tonnes reported by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). In 2017, the new crop harvest will reach nearly 14.5 mln tonnes, which will break a new record. All other grain crops will demonstrate low-scale downward figures.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment