In March, Russia to export 3 mln tonnes of grains – Rusagrotrans
In March 2017, Russia will export 3 mln tonnes of grains, which will become a record figure for the reporting month, declared the Deputy Director of strategic marketing and corporate communications department at Rusagrotrans CJSC, Igor Pavensky.
According to him, Rusagrotrans analysts increased their forecast of exports in March to 3 mln tonnes of grains, against the previous figures of 2.5-2.6 mln tonnes, due to a record level of purchases by Egypt, significant number of requests for transshipment in the deep-sea ports, as well as the growth of export prices from 190 USD/t to 193 USD/t FOB.
In particular, in March wheat will form nearly 2.3 mln tonnes of the forecasted volumes, as opposed to 1.7 mln tonnes in the same month last year, and nearly 1.4 mln tonnes in February 2017.
In April 2017, Russia will exceed the export figures for the same month last year, and supply 2.6-2.8 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets (2.28 mln tonnes in April 2016). In particular, the exports of Russian wheat will increase to 2.1-2.3 mln tonnes, against 1.42 mln tonnes in April 2016, I.Pavensky added.
